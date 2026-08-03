Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Un incendio impacta dos casas móviles en Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 8:01 PM
Published 7:44 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, California (KESQ) - Un incendio ha dañado al menos dos casas móviles y se ha extendido a la vegetación cercana en Desert Hot Springs el lunes por la tarde.

El incendio se notificó por primera vez alrededor de las 6:40 p.m. en el bloque 14700 de Palm Drive.

Se solicitó una segunda alarma, lo que permitió movilizar recursos adicionales al lugar del incidente. Se ha pedido ayuda a los cuerpos de bomberos de Palm Springs y Cathedral City.

También se llamó a Southern California Edison debido a la caída de unas líneas eléctricas.

Tenemos un equipo de redacción de camino al lugar de los hechos; permanezcan atentos a News Channel 3 para seguir recibiendo las últimas noticias.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.