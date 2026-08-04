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Noticias Principales

Chicanos Por La Causa prestará 11.5 millones de dólares para desarrollo de COD Campus Palms Springs

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Published 12:03 PM

Palm Springs, California (KUNA) - Conforme la construcción de College of the Desert, campus Palm Springs avanza, la expectativa comienza a generar conversación entre la comunidad estudiantil y residentes de la zona.

Ubicado estratégicamente junto a la escuela Palm Springs High School donde más del 90% de los estudiantes provienen de hogares de bajos ingresos, el campus creará una vía clara desde la escuela preparatoria hasta la educación superior para estudiantes universitarios de primera generación.

De acuerdo con la Oficina del Censo de los Estados Unidos, la ciudad de Palm Springs cuenta con más de 45 mil habitantes, datos indican que el ingreso medio per capita en el periodo de 2020 a 2024 fue de $67,909 dolares, considerado un ingreso alto para el estado de California, aunque, el costo de vida en la misma también es elevado.

Prestamos CDFI, una división de Chicanos Por La Causa, se complace en anunciar una asignación de 11,5 millones de dólares en Créditos Fiscales para Nuevos Mercados, si bien, el financiamiento mediante bonos del College of the Desert cubre la mayor parte de los costos de planificación, diseño y construcción, los fondos obtenidos de dichos bonos no pueden utilizarse para financiar los gastos operativos y de apoyo estudiantil necesarios para poner en marcha y mantener el campus.

La historia completa la tendrá hoy a las 6 pm solo por Telemundo 15.

Juan Montesló es el reportero principal de noticias Telemundo 15 y se le puede contactar en juan.monteslo@telemundo15.com o vía facebook , manténgase al tanto de las noticias que tiene para usted.

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Juan Montesló

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