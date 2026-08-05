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Noticias Principales

Se acaban las vacaciones, regresan a clases estudiantes de PSUSD

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Published 8:24 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, California (KUNA) - El Distrito Escolar Unificado de Palm Springs ha vuelto a clases, reciben a nuevos estudiantes en el ciclo escolar 2026-2 con grandes cambios, entre renovaciones de los planteles hasta la creación de clubes y actividades posterior a las clases.

La escuela primaria de Cathedral City recibió a casi 600 estudiantes, los cuales en su mayoría provienen de familias latinas.

El reporte completo hoy en su emisión de las 6 p.m.

Juan Montesló es el reportero principal de noticias Telemundo 15 y se le puede contactar en juan.monteslo@telemundo15.com o vía facebook , manténgase al tanto de las noticias que tiene para usted.

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Juan Montesló

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