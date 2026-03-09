Skip to Content
Cierres de carriles en la Ciudad de Palm Desert

La ciudad de Palm Desert advierte sobre cierres de carriles en Monterey y la calle Portola desde este lunes hasta el jueves de 6 de la mañana a 2 de la tarde.

Durante ese tiempo, las cuadrillas realizarán en la avenida Monterrey reparaciones en el pavimento, entre las calles San Gorgonio Way y Fred Waring.

Las cuadrillas también trabajarán en reparaciones de las banquetas en la calle Portola cerca de Chaparral Country Club.

Se recomienda a los conductores rutas alternas ya que abra tráfico lento en ambas áreas.

