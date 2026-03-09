Skip to Content
Noticias

Podría retrasarse el proyecto del puente en Palm Springs

By
Published 11:38 AM

El proyecto del puente Palm Canyon en Palm Springs podría retrasarse debido a que tiene que responder a una demanda bajo la Ley de Calidad Ambiental de California.

La demanda cuestiona la decisión del Concejo de Palm Springs de avanzar con el proyecto sin estudiar más a fondo una opción alternativa.

Si el tribunal falla en contra de la ciudad tendrá que estudiar la alternativa lo que retrasaría el proyecto hasta dos años.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.