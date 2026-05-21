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Noticias

Incendio de 14 acres en Cabazon cerca del I-10

KESQ
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Published 7:17 AM

Los bomberos respondieron a un incendio de rápida propagación en Cabazon ayer por la tarde cerca del Freeway 10.

Según el reporte, el fuego comenzó en un remolque y luego se propagó rápidamente hacia la maleza y creció hasta alcanzar aproximadamente 14 acres antes que los equipos, incluidos aviones cisterna, lograran detener su avance.

No se han reportado heridos y ninguna vivienda fue destruida por el fuego.

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Nancy Prado

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