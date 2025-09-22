Living Healthy: Botox helps with pain management

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - When you hear about Botox, many think about smoothing wrinkles and looking younger - but it's also used for pain management.

Donya Medical and Beauty Spa's Dr. Mersedeh Karimian says if Botox is something that interests you, consultation begins with what bothers you.

As some may know, Botox eliminates the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and fillers may be another option, which can enhance the appearance of lips and facial structures.

Dr. Karimian says fillers last up to 18 months.

But did you know that Botox can also help with your aches and pains?

"With Botox, of course, there is a role of it in pain management as well," Dr. Karimian explains. "We use it for migraine headaches, and it does wonders. It gives you three to four months of headache-free migraine-free, right? Of course there's a cosmetic component to it, right? Get rid of the wrinkles, don't make those facial expressions that deepens those wrinkles, and you could do Botox every three to four months for that."

Dr. Karimian says Botox is also a great treatment and reduces pain for those suffering from TMJ. That's when Botox is used to temporarily paralyze the muscles that cause jaw clenching and grinding.

She says like any procedure, there can be complications with treatments, like infection or bruising, but that's uncommon when you are in the right hands.