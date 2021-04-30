Shortage of tank truck drivers predicted to lead to summer gas shortages

Automotive

People who've been spending a lot of time at home in response to Covid-19 and thinking about getting out for a summer road trip could face a surprise at the gas pump.

Gas industry analysts are predicting gas shortages this summer because of a shortage of qualified drivers who drive the tank trucks used to deliver gas to stations.

"We've been dealing with a driver shortage for a while, but the pandemic took that issue and metastasized it," said Ryan Streblow, the executive vice president of the National Tank Truck Carriers. "It certainly has grown exponentially."

Industry analysts currently estimate 20 to 25% of tank trucks in the United States are parked. During this same time period in 2019, 10% of tank trucks were idle.

Today News Channel 3 will look to speak with valley gas station operators, their customers, and an industry analyst to learn more about possible gas shortages during the coming summer months.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.