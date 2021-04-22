Governor Newsom’s drought emergency declarations raise questions and concerns for Coachella Valley water users

Conservation

Some Coachella Valley water users are raising questions and concerns after California Governor Gavin Newsom declared drought emergencies Wednesday for 2 counties in Northern California.

The declaration is targeted to Mendocino and Sonoma counties, where drought conditions are especially bad, rather than statewide.

But Newsom said a broader drought declaration could come as conditions change.

While a drought emergency has not been declared for the Coachella Valley, Ashely Metzger, the Outreach and Communications Manager for the Desert Water Agency tells News Channel 3 that Newsom's emergency declarations Wednesday have prompted calls and questions from some of the agency's customers about the implications locally.

Drought conditions in previous years prompted water use restrictions for homeowners in the desert.

Today News Channel 3 will talk with representatives for valley water agencies to find out how the agencies will respond if and when a drought emergency is declared locally, and what the impact would be on water users.

We'll also look to speak with members of the agricultural community to find out how they might respond if dry conditions persist in the Coachella Valley.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.