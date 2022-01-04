St. Jude Dream Home now sheeted, plumbing and electrical work underway

News Channel 3 is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to give away another beautiful dream home that could be yours.

The house at the Agua Dulce Gated Community in Desert Hot Springs has now been sheeted and vented for air conditioning. Plumbing and electrical are underway as crews continue to make progress for our 3rd annual giveaway.









The home, valued at $470,000, is just a few months away from completion and it could be all yours for just one hundred dollars!

"This is a great way for us to give back to the community," said Leslie Stiles, project manager at GHA Companies. "Everybody should buy a ticket for $100 and you can win this fabulous five-bedroom home at Agua Dulce.

Raffle tickets for reservation will be available this month! Sign-up below to get a notification so you don't miss out on this St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

Only a limited number of tickets will be available.