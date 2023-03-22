2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced
Today is the day! News Channel 3 and St Jude Children's Research Hospital are teaming up to raffle off another beautiful dream home.
Elizabeth Landrigan of Palm Desert is the winner of a new home in the Montage Community in Palm Desert!
Prize Winners So Far:
- Tickets of Sale: $2,500 Visa Gift Card Courtesy of the Law Offices of Jeffrey Weaver
- Lisa Wolfli of Chowchilla, CA
- Early Bird: Michael Phelps Legend Series LSX 900 hot tub with cover courtesy of Master Spas
- John Stroud of Palm Desert
- Bonus Prize: Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage resort getaway for 2 plus a $1000 gift card courtesy of Agua Caliente
- Michael Riordan of Cathedral City
- Last Chance: $10,000 furniture shopping spree courtesy of Ashley
- Jonathon Crosby of Beaumont
Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home are sold out, but you can still contribute by donating at this link: http://fundraising.stjude.org/2023coachellavalleydreamhomegiveaway
Help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital continue to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.