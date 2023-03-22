Skip to Content
Dream Home
By
today at 6:24 PM
Published 2:43 PM

2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

Today is the day! News Channel 3 and St Jude Children's Research Hospital are teaming up to raffle off another beautiful dream home.

Elizabeth Landrigan of Palm Desert is the winner of a new home in the Montage Community in Palm Desert!

Prize Winners So Far:

  • Tickets of Sale: $2,500 Visa Gift Card Courtesy of the Law Offices of Jeffrey Weaver
    • Lisa Wolfli of Chowchilla, CA
  • Early Bird: Michael Phelps Legend Series LSX 900 hot tub with cover courtesy of Master Spas
    • John Stroud of Palm Desert
  • Bonus Prize: Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage resort getaway for 2 plus a $1000 gift card courtesy of Agua Caliente
    • Michael Riordan of Cathedral City
  • Last Chance: $10,000 furniture shopping spree courtesy of Ashley
    • Jonathon Crosby of Beaumont

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home are sold out, but you can still contribute by donating at this link: http://fundraising.stjude.org/2023coachellavalleydreamhomegiveaway

Help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital continue to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Dream Home

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content