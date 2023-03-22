2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

Today is the day! News Channel 3 and St Jude Children's Research Hospital are teaming up to raffle off another beautiful dream home.

Elizabeth Landrigan of Palm Desert is the winner of a new home in the Montage Community in Palm Desert!

Prize Winners So Far:

Tickets of Sale: $2,500 Visa Gift Card Courtesy of the Law Offices of Jeffrey Weaver Lisa Wolfli of Chowchilla, CA



Early Bird: Michael Phelps Legend Series LSX 900 hot tub with cover courtesy of Master Spas John Stroud of Palm Desert



Bonus Prize: Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage resort getaway for 2 plus a $1000 gift card courtesy of Agua Caliente Michael Riordan of Cathedral City



Last Chance: $10,000 furniture shopping spree courtesy of Ashley Jonathon Crosby of Beaumont



Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home are sold out, but you can still contribute by donating at this link: http://fundraising.stjude.org/2023coachellavalleydreamhomegiveaway

Help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital continue to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.