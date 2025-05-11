Eloise McCusky wins 2025 St. Jude Dream Home, finds greater reward in giving back

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) – Palm Desert resident Eloise McCusky is the proud winner of the 2025 St. Jude Dream Home. But for Eloise, winning the home wasn’t the goal—it was all about supporting the meaningful cause.

Eloise only bought two tickets this year—one at the start of the campaign, and another a few months later, almost by accident. Eloise has bought tickets for the Dream Homes over the years because she feels that St. Jude is a worthy cause. “I get emotional… I’ve been doing it for a while because I see the ads of these children and it’s for good research,” she said.

Jennifer Castell, the Senior Advisor of Area Development, says there’s no perfect strategy: “This year’s winner bought early, last year’s winner bought on the last day. Pick your strategy and stay tuned—more details coming this fall.”

One thing’s for sure—whether you win or not, buying a ticket helps support life-saving care and research at St. Jude. As this year’s drawing proves anyone can win the Dream Home.