Chef Freddy

SICILIAN MARINATED SHRIMP AND FENNEL

Chef Freddy Rieger, Executive Chef, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

3 Fennel Bulbs, whole 1 bay leaf

¾ cup dry white wine ½ cup water

1 eye cup salt

1 eye cup black peppercorns, whole

1 eye cup EVOO

2 lemons

2 lbs. 16/20 shrimp, shell-on (Get Easy-Peel from Joy)

1 bunch Fresh Thyme

1 Celery Stalk, sliced

Salsa Verde

1 cup Italian Parsley, Chopped

1 eye cup Capers

3 Whole Anchovies, Minced

¼ cup Lemon Juice

1 eye cup Garlic, minced

¾ cup EVOO

2 eye cups Red onion, fine diced

Salt & Peppermill

3 heads Red Belgian Endive for garnish (Bistro has it)

6 pieces Garlic Crostini

Make Salsa Verde and set aside.

Trim and slice the fennel. Poach in water w/bay leaf, white wine, salt & peppercorns,

Remove, cool and set aside.

Put shrimp in pot with cold water, lemon juice, thyme and celery, bring to boil and turn off heat.

Let shrimp cool and then peel. Toss shrimp and fennel together.

Dress with Salsa Verde and serve at room temp.