Palm Springs Animal Shelter asks for donations due to influx of animals

Palm Springs Animal Shelter is in need of donations due to the influx of animals that have been brought into the shelter this summer.

Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for animal shelters. Many shelters can see a 30 to 50 percent increase in lost pets after the holiday.

The shelter is currently asking for towels, sheets, and blankets to provide a soft surface for the animals to lay on. New or used items will both be accepted.

This year has been a tough year for shelters. The state of the economy has forced many people to change living situations or to downsize, per animal shelter staff, meaning people have returned animals because they no longer have the financial means or space to care for them. Inflation has been straining family budgets to care for larger dogs.

Palm Springs Animal Shelter is set up to house 42 big dogs, but as of April 2024, the facility is over capacity at 70.

All donations for the animals will be greatly appreciated.