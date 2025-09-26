One Class at a Time: Local teacher integrates culinary arts into elementary class

Teachers integrating culinary arts into an elementary class.

News Channel 3's Ali Anthony joined Walter Clark at Coral Mountain Academy to meet Christopher Smith, an amazing educator teaching students with disabilities through the art of cooking.

Smith goes above and beyond for students with disabilities, using cooking as a fun and inclusive way to bring students together. While teaching essential life skills, he says cooking teaches math through measuring ingredients.

