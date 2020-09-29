Royal Emerald Pharmaceuticals poised for hiring and expansion in Desert Hot Springs

Money

Royal Emerald Pharmaceuticals in Desert Hot Springs is holding a ribbon cutting today at their new location inside the old Kmart building on Palm Drive.

Company representatives and city leaders hope the event marks the start of a new era in the city, brining with it more jobs and the promise of attracting other new companies.

Royal Emerald's CEO Mark Crozier says the company plans to hire 100 local residents during the first round of hiring, with plans to hire upwards of 1,000 people over the next five years.

The company also has plans to build an opioid addiction treatment facility in the city.

