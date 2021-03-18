Valley small business owners reflect on difficult year as shutdown anniversary approaches

California

Small business owners in the valley are looking back over an extremely difficult year, with the approaching one year anniversary of the shelter-at-home order issued by Governor Gavin Newsom in response to Covid-19.

Newsom declared a statewide shelter-at-home order on the evening of March 19th, 2020, and it went into effect the following day.

Newsom ordered that all but essential functions to be shut down.

The orders have a had a devastating impact on many businesses, with some businesses unfortunately being forced to close their doors for good.

Today, News Channel 3 will speak with some local business owners to get their thoughts on the past year, and we'll find out what their thoughts and feeling are regarding their future prospects.

