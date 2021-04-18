Palm Desert city leaders seek public input while raising concerns over Coachella Valley Arena project

Money

City leaders in Palm Desert are raising concerns about the Coachella Valley Arena project planned for a lot near the Classic Club just north of Interstate 10.

The brand-new $250 million dollar arena in Palm Desert is scheduled to break ground in May 2021.

Coachella Valley Arena, the temporary name for the state-of-the-art facility, will serve as the home of the AHL hockey team, starting in 2022.

The arena will also be used for other entertainment, such as concerts and live sporting events.

In interviews with News Channel 3, Palm Desert Mayor Kathleen Kelly and City Manager Todd Hileman expressed concerns that events at the site, and associated traffic, could put a strain on the city's police and fire departments.

"Great economic benefits are promised but the central concern is we have to make sure that the project doesn't impose costs that overwhelm the benefits," said Mayor Kelly.

The city is hosting a virtual town hall, open to the public Monday afternoon beginning at 4:00 to collect input on the arena project.

Today News Channel 3 will report on the concerns raised by city officials, and we'll also seek comments from John Bolton, who is the General Manager for the new area.

