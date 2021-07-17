Amazon adds voices of Shaq and Melissa McCarthy to Alexa

CNN - Business/Consumer

By Rachel Trent, CNN

Alexa is getting a much bigger personality.

Amazon announced this week that the voices of Melissa McCarthy and Shaquille O’Neal are now available on Alexa devices.

McCarthy and O’Neal join Samuel L. Jackson as Alexa celebrity personalities. And if this launch is anything like Jackson’s, it’s going to be a big hit.

The day Amazon launched Jackson’s celebrity personality in 2019, it quickly became the top selling digital purchase on Amazon.com, the company said in this week’s announcement.

“Customers have had a lot of fun with the Samuel L. Jackson experience on Alexa, and when customers love something, we look for ways to give them more of it,” vice president of Alexa Experience & Echo Devices Toni Reid said.

“That’s right folks, get ready for the vocal stylings of this nasal midwestern gal!” McCarthy said. “I hope you all enjoy all my dad jokes! Fun fact — if you hear a slide whistle, it’s my personal one that I brought with me to the recording studio!”

“It’s on! Shaq is in the house to make your speakers bounce. Boomshakalaka!” O’Neal said. “I’m so excited to be a part of the Alexa experience.”

To get started, say, “Alexa, introduce me to Shaq,” or “Alexa, introduce me to Melissa.”

You’ll be able to say “Hey Melissa” or “Hey Shaq” to hear a joke, personal story, or the latest weather report in their voice.

You can also ask O’Neal to show off his musical skills by saying, “Hey Shaq, rap for me,” or ask Melissa to tell you a funny story by saying, “Hey Melissa, tell me a story.”

The celebrity personalities cost $4.99 each.

