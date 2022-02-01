A record number of Americans quit their jobs in 2021

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Last year was a historic year for American jobs. A record number of workers quit their jobs while US employers had more positions to fill than ever before.

In December, 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs, down slightly from the record 4.5 million quits in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

While millions of workers left jobs for cash incentives, better pay or better benefits, people also left the labor market to care for their children or elderly relatives during the pandemic. Meanwhile, older workers retired early either because they could or because age discrimination forced them out of the labor market.

Job openings stood at 10.9 million, compared with the data series high of 11.1 million recorded in July.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

