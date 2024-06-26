Failed Graceland foreclosure attempt turned over to federal investigators

By Chris Youd, CNN

(CNN) — The Tennessee Attorney General’s office has turned its investigation into the failed foreclosure attempt of Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate over to federal investigators, according to a statement provided by his office.

“The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office looked into the Graceland matter, and it quickly became apparent that this was a matter best suited for federal law enforcement. We have faith in our federal partners and know they will handle this appropriately,” said Amy Lannom Wilhite, communications director for Tennessee Attorney General John Skrmetti.

In May, actress Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, filed suit against Naussany Investments, which claimed to hold the deed to the property.

Naussany claimed Lisa Marie Presley, who died in 2023, used the estate as collateral to secure a $3.8 million dollar loan and that she failed to repay it, according to court documents.

Keough claimed fraud and sued to protect the estate from foreclosure. A Shelby County Chancery Judge agreed and blocked the sale, and Naussany said it had dropped its foreclosure efforts.

At the time, Skrmetti said that his office was looking into possible fraud involving the matter.

The Department of Justice declined to comment.

