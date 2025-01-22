Prince Harry settles legal claim against The Sun publisher in unexpected move

By Lauren Kent, CNN

London (CNN) — Prince Harry’s yearslong legal battle against Rupert Murdoch’s British newspaper group took an unexpected turn on Wednesday, after the duke settled his case before the trial was due to get underway.

Proceedings at London’s High Court had been due to start Tuesday morning but were repeatedly delayed after requests by lawyers from both sides.

David Sherborne, the duke’s barrister, told the court: “I’m pleased to announced to the court the parties have reached an agreement.” He then proceeded to read out an apology on behalf of the defendant.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

