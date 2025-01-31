The Fed’s go-to inflation gauge heated up again

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge moved even higher in December, driven largely by rising energy prices as well as food. However, a closely watched measurement of underlying inflation trends indicated some progress in the fight to rein in price hikes.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 2.6% in December from the year before, heating up from November’s 2.4% increase, according to new Commerce Department data released Friday.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.3% as compared to 0.1% in November.

That acceleration was in line with economists’ expectations, which called for a 0.3% increase from November and a 2.6% annual gain, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

The core PCE price index, which excludes the more volatile components of gas and food, hit expectations on the nose: It rose 0.2% from November and the annual rate of underlying inflation held pat at 2.8% for the third month in a row, according to the report.

The PCE price index is part of the Commerce Department’s monthly Personal Income and Outlays report, which includes comprehensive data on how Americans earn, spend and save.

And in December, they ramped up their spending significantly.

Consumer spending shot up 0.7% from November, exceeding economists’ expectations for a 0.5% gain.

With Thanksgiving landing late in November, the holiday shopping season was largely concentrated in December; however, economists also believe consumers are buying more durable goods in anticipation of tariffs that have been threatened by President Donald Trump.

Inflation has cooled substantially since peaking in the summer of 2022, and that progress continued through 2024 to the point where an elusive “soft landing”— price stability without having the economy tank into a recession — remained achievable as Joe Biden wrapped up his presidency.

