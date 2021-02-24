Nurse appreciated for ‘special touch’ at Indio coronavirus vaccination clinic

Neighborhood Heroes

A nurse working at the Indio clinic for coronavirus vaccinations is getting recognition from the head of the county health department.

The reason? Along with inoculations, the nurse is delivering uplifting messages, by way of simple bandages.

Riverside County Health Director Kim Saruwatari shared some images of the nurse, identified only as Nurse Sharee, on Twitter Wednesday.

Her caption read "Nurse Sharee at our vaccination clinic in Indio offers a happy message to all those in her care. I love this special touch! Thank you, Sharee!"

