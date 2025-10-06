Neighborhood hero gives an area to guide dogs in training

They say a dog is a man's best friend, but for this month's Neighborhood Hero, that goes beyond friendship.

News Channel 3's Allie Anthony introduces us to Ken Aggie, a local hero making an impact through his work with Guide Dogs of the Desert.

Ken was diagnosed with two rare forms of cancer. His active involvement in the community felt like a thing of the past in an instant, all until his wife had an idea.

"She was looking for something to get my mind off. My recovery," Aggie said.