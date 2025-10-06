Skip to Content
Neighborhood Heroes

Neighborhood hero gives an area to guide dogs in training

By ,
New
Published 7:13 PM

They say a dog is a man's best friend, but for this month's Neighborhood Hero, that goes beyond friendship.

News Channel 3's Allie Anthony introduces us to Ken Aggie, a local hero making an impact through his work with Guide Dogs of the Desert.

Ken was diagnosed with two rare forms of cancer. His active involvement in the community felt like a thing of the past in an instant, all until his wife had an idea.

"She was looking for something to get my mind off. My recovery," Aggie said.

Article Topic Follows: Neighborhood Heroes

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content