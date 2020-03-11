The Springs Country Country confirms member tested positive for coronavirus

News

The Springs Country Country sent out a notice to its members on Wednesday confirming that the first coronavirus case in the Coachella Valley was is a resident of the club.

Club management alerted members that the resident, a female of unknown age, last made a purchase at the club on Feb. 13 in the Oasis. She was last at the clubhouse on Feb 27 in the Terrance Room.

The Springs have closed several rooms including the the Grill Room, Terrance Room, Main Dining Room, 19th Hole, the Oasis, Main Clubhouse, Workout Room, and the Community Center until at least March 18.

Tournaments have been canceled, however, golf remains open for members. Several activities have also been canceled.

For precaution, management have asked members who visited the card room in the past two weeks to stay away from the Clubhouse until symptoms are gone. Any members who traveled to Europe or Asia in recent weeks have been asked to shelter in place for two weeks until from when they were exposed.

There are currently five coronavirus cases in the Coachella Valley as of March 11.

Health officials mentioned that while the others can be traced to travel or contact with a known case.

Public health investigators have not been able to determine how the individual was infected, according to Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser. For now, the case it is considered a case of “community spread," meaning the virus was not contracted through relevant travel history or contact to a known case and suggests that the virus is present in the community.

Kaiser recommends that those in the Coachella Valley who are elderly and have underlying health conditions, including individuals who are HIV positive, limit non-essential travel and avoid large public gatherings.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus should call the hospital hotline at 760-837-8988 BEFORE going to the ER or hospital. This will help prevent any possible spread.

Residents with more questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread:

Practice social distancing, which is remaining out of places where people meet or gather and avoid using public transportation, if possible.

Do not attend work, school or events when sick. Stay home.

Cough into your elbow or tissue.

Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer often.

Stay away from anyone who is sick.

