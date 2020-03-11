Villagefest canceled due to concerns over coronavirus, weather

News

Palm Springs Villagefest has been canceled due to a combination of possible rain and thunderstorms and coronavirus concerns, the city announced Wednesday.

City officials say they are closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and is awaiting guidelines from the Riverside County Public Health Officer related to the spread of Coronavirus and the cancellation of large scale public events.

As of Wednesday morning, the valley has four confirmed cases.

The city will update the community with any new developments or the potential cancellation of large scale events.

A Coronavirus information sheet with frequently asked questions is available on the city’s website at www.palmspringsca.gov. If you are feeling ill, residents are advised to stay home from work and call your healthcare provider before going to Urgent Care or the Emergency Room. Eisenhower Health has set up a convenient Coronavirus Hotline, which is staffed by registered nurses 24 hours a day. The hotline number is (760) 837-8988.

For more information about Coronavirus and the precautions being taken in Riverside County, please visit www.rivcoph.org.



