Eisenhower Health getting more coronavirus testing kits

With coronavirus cases growing, Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage has confirmed they are getting more testing kits.

According to Eisenhower Health spokesperson Lee Rice, the hospital currently has 86 testing kits. Another 200 kits are expected to arrive at the hospital on Friday.

If you are ill or believe you have coronavirus symptoms call the Eisenhower hotline at 760-837-8988 BEFORE going to the ER or hospital. Prevent the possible spread of the virus.

As of Thursday morning, there are six cases in the Coachella Valley. County health officials said on Wednesday evening that there are 14 pending cases that are being investigated.

Check out our coronavirus section for local coverage

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread:

