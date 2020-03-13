Health officials close all schools in Riverside County, local cases increase to 10

News

Riverside County Public Health Officials announced the closure of all schools countywide for the next three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes all our local schools at every level. Classes will resume on April 6.

“To further prevent the spread throughout the county, effective Monday, March 16, I am ordering a school closure, not a dismissal, of all Riverside County public schools. This order also applies to preschools, charter schools, private schools and all colleges and universities in Riverside County,” Kaiser said.

We also now have 10 cases in the Coachella, up from 6 on Thursday. Only one of the cases is considered "communal spread."

The Palm Springs Unified School District board had already announced they implemented the early start of Spring Break.

The Desert Sands Unified School District board was meeting to discuss possibly doing the same thing and Coachella Valley Unified School District was planning to keep classes open, however, this decision overrides all other decisions.