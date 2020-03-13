PSUSD closing schools starting Monday

News

The Palm Springs Unified School District will start Spring Break on Monday, closing all the schools.

There are currently 6 confirmed cases in the Coachella Valley, there are also 14 pending cases being investigated around the county.

No word from CVUSD, but DSUSD will hold an emergency meeting at 3 p.m. to decide whether to follow suit.

If you believe you have symptoms, call the 24/7 Eisenhower Health hotline at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 BEFORE going to any medical facility.

The public can also call 2-1-1 and 800 – CDC – INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

PSUSD voicemail transcript:

"Hello PSUSD families. This is Supt. Sandy Lyon. I wanted to provide you with an update on the coronavirus situation as it relates to our District. You may be aware that over the past day, there has been an increase in the number of confirmed cases here in the Coachella Valley, and there are a number of tests pending that could result in several other confirmed cases. Additionally, both the Riverside County Department of Health and Governor Newsom issued a directive to suspend gatherings of over 250 people. As a result, Palm Springs Unified School District is moving its two-week spring break. It will begin on Monday, March 16. This situation remains fluid. We will be taking the coming days to assess the situation and develop contingency plans for the continuity of learning should a determination be made that a closure beyond the two weeks be necessary. Student meals will be available at pick up locations during spring break. You will receive a flyer via Peachjar with those locations, and they will also be located on the homepage of our website. We will be in touch with you with any changes. The health and safety of our students and staff are our number one priority and all of our actions are being taken with that in mind."

From DSUSD:

"As you may be aware, many school districts are announcing that they are closing schools due to the current pandemic condition. Please note that Desert Sands Unified School District, with input from state and county officials, will be considering an emergency resolution to take necessary action to protect students and staff from the spread of the CoronaVirus. The Board of Education will be considering school closures today at 4:00 p.m."