EXCLUSIVE: Local coronavirus patient speaks out

As of March 19, there is a total of 22 coronavirus cases throughout Riverside County.

13 cases are in the Coachella Valley, four in western Riverside County, three in southwestern Riverside County and two from the Diamond Princess cruise.

One of those local patients is on the mend, looking forward to potentially being cleared next week after a long and difficult month.

News Channel 3's John White spoke with 73-year-old Karen Callan today. She believes she contracted coronavirus here in the valley all the way back on February 19.

Callan looks back on how she might have gotten coronavirus, the symptoms she experienced, and after going through worsening pain, how she is starting to feel much better.

