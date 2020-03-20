San Bernardino County confirms 4 new coronavirus cases, total increases to 9

News

San Bernardino County now has four new coronavirus cases, bringing the total up to nine.

The county reported its first case on March 15, a 53-year-old who returned from London, England.

The patients in this latest batch of cases were not identified by the county.

County officials ask that residents follow the state's stay-at-home order, which closed several non-essential businesses and services.

“Complying with public health orders is essential to our continued health and safety,” said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. “These orders are not intended to spark panic, but rather reduce the spread of infection and minimize the number of people who get sick at any one time to keep our healthcare system functioning.”

San Bernardino County residents looking for more information about the coronavirus crisis, you can visit San Bernardino County's coronavirus website at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/, email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov, or contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 909-387-3911.

As for Riverside County.

There are now a total of 28 confirmed cases throughout the county. 16 of those are in the Coachella Valley.

As of March 20, there have been 4 dead, all of which were among the 16 Coachella Valley patients.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus and want to be seen at Eisenhower Health should call the hospital hotline first at 760-837-8988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

