Plumbing issues on the rise as more wipes, paper towels are found in sewer system

Coachella Valley Water District is urging customers to be careful and pay attention to what they are flushing down the toilet. Water district officials suspect due to coronavirus concerns, people have eluded to flushing paper towels and disinfectant wipes down the drain.

Coming up at 6 p.m. we're speaking to local experts, and a valley plumber to see how this can cause an even larger issue for people who are trying to stay safe during this time.