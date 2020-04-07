Cathedral City man arrested for teen’s killing

News

Cathedral City detectives say they have found the man responsible for the Saturday night shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

Police officials say Juan Garcia Landeros, 21, of Cathedral City, was taken into custody Monday night in the 33300 Block of Shifting Sands Trail.

Landeros is accused of killing the teenager at about 7:45 Saturday night in the areas of Avenida Juarez and McCallum Way. Callers reported multiple gunshots heard. News Channel 3 obtained doorbell surveillance camera video that captured the sounds of gunfire.

Police found the victim in a vehicle that ran off the roadway and struck a tree in the area of McCallum Way and Avenida Alvera. They tell News Channel 3 the teenager had "multiple gunshot wounds."

"Officers and Cathedral City Fire paramedics arrived and attempted life-saving efforts. Unfortunately, the male succumbed to his wounds at the scene and was pronounced deceased." a news release stated. The victim has not been identified publicly, but police say he is from Hesperia.

Juan Garcia Landeros was booked into the Riverside County Jail for homicide and is currently held on $1,000,000 bail. Police ask anyone with information to contact Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300 or Detective Sergeant Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488 or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com