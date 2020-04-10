Palm Springs closes parking lots at all city parks

News

Palm Springs is closing the parking lots at all city parks to help minimize the spread of coronavirus.

Visit KESQ.com/Coronavirus for the latest local updates

The city's order is in accordance with a Riverside County emergency order that says only people within walking distance may utilize parks and trails.

"Considering that Riverside County expects a surge of new COVID-19

patients this month, the health and safety of our residents is our top

priority," said City Manager David H. Ready. "Residents should

continue to shelter in place at this time except for essential purposes."

Ready recently issued a supplementary order imposing stricter fines for those violation state/county/city orders. Fine amounts for violating emergency orders vary from $5,000 to $25,000 depending on how many times you've been cited.

Read: Palm Springs implements stricter fines for violating emergency orders

On Monday, the City of Indio closed parks and trail parking lots.