Skip to Content
News
By
today at 4:15 pm
Published 3:55 pm

Riverside County allowing drive-up religious services for Easter weekend

CHURCH

Riverside County spokesperson Brooke Federico announced that the county will allow drive-up religious services that practice social distancing this weekend only.

The order prohibiting such activities will remain after Easter Sunday.

The clarification is issued from County Executive Officer George Johnson, who is the Director of Emergency Services during emergencies and disasters.

Riverside County Gatherings Order
Download

Earlier this week, Riverside County health officials are ordering that no gatherings of any number of people take place outside of the family members living in the same home.

Watch: County issues new order on face coverings and gatherings, those in violation could face fines

Coronavirus / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply