Riverside County allowing drive-up religious services for Easter weekend

Riverside County spokesperson Brooke Federico announced that the county will allow drive-up religious services that practice social distancing this weekend only.

The order prohibiting such activities will remain after Easter Sunday.

The clarification is issued from County Executive Officer George Johnson, who is the Director of Emergency Services during emergencies and disasters.

Earlier this week, Riverside County health officials are ordering that no gatherings of any number of people take place outside of the family members living in the same home.

