CIF gives July 20 deadline to make final decision on fall high school sports

News

The California Interscholastic Federation announced Friday that they will have a decision on fall high school sports by July 20th.

This all comes after three days of meetings to discuss the future of sports given the coronavirus pandemic which already cancelled out the 2020 spring sports season.

CIF State released a full statement while the CIF-SS posted an update on their website with Commissioner Rob Wigod remaining optimistic and focused on having a complete sports season this upcoming year.