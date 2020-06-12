Desert Rocks Indoor Climbing Gym permanently closing

News

Desert Rocks Indoor Climbing Gym in North Palm Springs will permanently close its doors.

Kristen and Steve Schechtman, the owners of the gym, made the announcement Friday afternoon on social media.

The Schechtmans cited "COVID-19" factors as the reason for the decision.

The Desert Rocks Indoor Climbing Gym first opened its doors in June 2015. The gym was a 7,000 square feet facility just off the N. Indian Canyon exit.

It was the only rock climbing gym in the Coachella Valley. The nearest gym of its kind is out in Riverside and Murrieta.

The Valley's only ice skating rink also shut down last month

