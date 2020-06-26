Riverside County reports 501 new coronavirus cases, ICU patients increase by 10

News

Riverside County health officials released updated data on the county's progress during the coronavirus pandemic.

Riverside County reported 501 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 15,642 with over 209,000 tested. 7,383 patients have recovered from the virus.

Riverside University Public Health System projections show that by July 7, there will be 18,811 cases. The current doubling rate is 27.3 days, a slight decrease from a rate of 28.7 just a few days ago.

There were three additional death reported since Thursday, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths now stands at 438. The city of Palm Springs reported a death.

According to the county's epidemiology report, the majority of deaths in Riverside County have been in the 65-84 age group.

Hospitalizations increased by 7 patients and ICU increased by 10. There are a total of 318 patients in the hospital, which includes 105 patients in the ICU.

There is a 94.3% ICU bed utilization rate in the county as of June 25.

County hospitalization data from June 25

The number of hospitalizations includes 15 patients from correctional facilities and 5 from Imperial County, county data from June 25 shows.

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom said he is recommending that Imperial County reinstate the stay-at-home orders due to high positivity rates.

According to California tracking, which takes into account confirmed positive and suspected cases, there are 460 patients hospitalized, an increase of 154 patients compared to two weeks ago.

There are 128 suspect & positive patients in the ICU, with 19% of ICU beds available.

Indio has the most cases in the Coachella Valley with 1,190. Palm Desert has the most deaths in the Coachella Valley with 29.

The city of Riverside has 2,258 cases, the most in the entire county. The city also has the most deaths with 121.

There were 205 cases reported on Friday in the Coachella Valley. The Valley is now over 4,500 cases.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 6/25/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 35

Deaths: 1

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 14

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 552

Deaths: 4

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,000

Deaths: 11

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 13

Deaths: 0

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 246

Deaths: 2

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 13

Deaths: 0

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 17

Deaths: 0

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 1,190

Deaths: 25

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 246

Deaths: 10

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 162

Deaths: 4

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 61

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 93

Deaths: 0

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 360

Deaths: 29

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 268

Deaths: 16

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 90

Deaths: 9

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 7

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 74

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 38

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 248- cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,044 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

On Monday, Riverside County passes 100,000 tests given.

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

There are testing site all over the valley now.

Riverside County operates testing sites in Indio, Blythe, Perris, Riverside, and Lake Elsinore.

If you want to get tested at one of the other five Riverside County testing sites, you will need to call 800-945-6171 to set up an appointment. Officials said the turnaround time for test results is typically 3-4 days.

A walk-up testing site opened on Monday at the Cathedral City library. The site will be open from Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. Call for an appointment by calling (800) 945-6171.

There is a testing site open in Coachella, on 85365 Dillon Road. The Coachella site will be open Fridays and Saturdays. Call (833) 624-1097 to set-up a testing appointment.

The state also opened eight testing sites across Riverside County that could test 1,000 people every day.

The following locations will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only:

Moses Schaffer Community Center

21565 Steele Peak

Perris, CA 92570

21565 Steele Peak Perris, CA 92570 Mead Valley Senior Center

21091 Rider St., Suite 102

Perris, CA 92570

21091 Rider St., Suite 102 Perris, CA 92570 Jurupa Valley Fleet Center

5293 Mission Boulevard

Riverside, CA 92509

5293 Mission Boulevard Riverside, CA 92509 Nellie Weaver Hall

3737 Crestview

Norco, CA 92860

The following locations will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Lozano Community Center

12-800 West Arroyo

Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

12-800 West Arroyo Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240 Noble Creek Community Center

390 W. Oak Valley Parkway

Beaumont, CA 92223

390 W. Oak Valley Parkway Beaumont, CA 92223 Valle Vista Community Center

43935 E. Acacia Ave.

Hemet, CA 92544

Appointments at these facilities can be made online by going to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or calling 888-634-1123.