California Pizza Kitchen on El Paseo closed after worker tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

An employee at the California Pizza Kitchen on El Paseo in Palm Desert tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday. The restaurant will remain closed so the building can be deep cleaned and sanitized.

A spokesperson told News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi that the employee was "completely asymptomatic" when they were working at the restaurant. The employee passed the restaurant's daily wellness check and temperature screenings that are required for all workers before being allowed into the building.

The employee is now in quarantine. The restaurant also required employees who may have come in close contact with the worker to quarantine for 14 days.

There is no word on when the restaurant will be reopened. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Full statement from California Pizza Kitchen:

"We have been informed that an employee in our restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee was completely asymptomatic when working in the restaurant and therefore had passed our daily wellness check and temperature screenings that are given to all employees before they are permitted to enter the restaurant. Following CDC guidelines, this employee is now quarantining and we have required those employees who may have come into close contact with this individual to quarantine for 14 days as well. Upon learning of the positive cases we alerted local health authorities and are following their guidance. The health and safety of our employees and guests is our top priority, so out of an abundance of caution, we have closed this location so it can be deep cleaned and sanitized. All of our employees, at all of our restaurants, are required to wear face coverings at all times, maintain social distancing protocols, and follow CPK's strict handwashing and sanitation measures. For further questions related to this case, we need to refer you to the local Department."

