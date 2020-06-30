News conference on missing couple investigation

News

Jonathan Darling Reynoso, 28, and Audrey Moran, 26, were reported missing on May 12, 2017. They were last heard from on May 10, 2017.

On the morning of May 12, 2017, a vehicle was driven by Moran was found on the side of the westbound Interstate 10 freeway west of Oak Valley Parkway in Beaumont.

"No forced entry on the vehicle, no signs of forced entry in the vehicle, no blood or anything like that," Indio Police Department Sgt. Dan Marshall.

The pair were set to meet at an unknown location between Coachella and Imperial County

Investigators say on the night of May 10, 2017, Moran got off work at the Extra Space Storage in Bermuda Dunes, briefly stopped at her sister's at around 8:00 p.m., then left to pick up Darling.

The public is encouraged to share any helpful information in regards to the whereabouts of Audrey Moran and Jonathan Reynoso by calling the missing person tip-line at (760)-393-3544.

Arrests Made in the Case

On Saturday night, the Sheriff's Department announced that three men were arrested in connection with the murders of Moran and Reynoso.

Manuel Rios, age 28 of Coachella, Abraham Fregoso, age 32 of Indio, and Jesus Ruiz Jr., age 41 Stockton, were arrested for murder.

All three suspects have been booked into Riverside County Jails.

The investigation is still on going and the Sheriff's Department encourages the public to call (760)-393-3544 with any helpful leads. Investigators are not releasing any more information at this time.

