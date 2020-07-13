In reopening reversal, Newsom shutters indoor businesses

News

Effective immediately, Gov. Gavin Newsom is extending the closure of bars, indoor dining, churches and hair salons in most places across California – affecting indoor operations.

This comes as nearly 1,000 new Riverside County cases were reported over the weekend, along with 13 new deaths.

Riverside County is one of 30 counties, making up 80 percent of the state's population, in which malls, gyms, churches and other indoor activities have been ordered to close.

At the Westfield Mall Monday afternoon, shoppers continued to come and go, despite the order already having been in effect.

Some said businesses were too quickly reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's spreading rapidly," Savannah Camaddo said. "This isn't even the second wave."

"They shouldn't have opened them in the first place," Guillermo Munoz said. "I feel like it was a bit too early."

While others are concerned about the financial impact another shutdown could have.

"Shutting down is not helpful," Lisa Pallante said. "There are so many other things that are disturbing about closing down the economy."

While customers are no longer allowed to be inside the Westfield mall, businesses can continue to offer curbside pickup. A spokesperson for Westfield said the exact changes will be announced on its website.

News Channel 3 has learned outdoor malls like the Desert Premium Outlets in Cabazon are expected to remain open.

"I think it's going to be okay," said AnnMarie Lynn, owner of Hot Yoga Plus Palm Springs. "I mean, we don't have a choice – there's nothing we can do."

Lynn is now shutting her studio down after just three short weeks being reopened. "I'm not surprised, but we just have to move on," she said.

She's now aiming for socially distanced classes outside and back again online.

"Whatever it is – zoom, or if we've got to go outside to the park, we'll go to the park."

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.