Watch at Noon: Gov. Newsom update on coronavirus in CA

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at noon Monday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Riverside County, health officials are expected to release updated data Monday afternoon on the number of COVID-19 cases and the impact of the pandemic. On Friday, county officials said that there were 1,431 new coronavirus cases in just one day. That was the third straight day of a record number of new cases.

Also Friday, Riverside County reached 100% ICU bed utilization. As of Sunday, the number was down to 95.6%.

This doesn't mean the ICU reached capacity on just coronavirus patients. There are a total of 385 ICU beds currently in use across Riverside County. 116 of those beds were being used by people with coronavirus.

On Friday, the county reported one fewer coronavirus patient in the ICU compared to Thursday.

In total as of Friday, July 10, there are 526 patients with coronavirus hospitalized, with 116 of those patients in the ICU.

The most recent data provided by local hospitals shows that most have reached their highest coronavirus patient totals.

News Channel 3's Madison Weil spoke with local healthcare workers about dealing with the physical and emotional impact of working in the middle of a surge.

Ealier this week, News Channel 3's Peter Daut got an update on the status of local hospitals from the Chief Medical Officer at Eisenhower Health and medical director of emergency operations for the Desert Care Network.

The county has also continuously broken the single-day case increase for three days in a row now. On Friday, there were 1,432 new coronavirus cases.

