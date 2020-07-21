SunLine adds hand sanitizing stations to all buses

News

All SunLine Transit Agency buses will now have hand sanitizer stations as part of the company's "Ride with Confidence campaign."

The sanitizing stations can be near the rear entrance/exit so passengers can use it when entering or exiting the bus. The hand sanitizer used is Ethyl Alcohol anti-microbial based, according to a company news release.

Hand sanitizer stations are just one part of the campaign. Other initiatives include:

Rigorous enhanced daily disinfecting procedures for all buses

Mandatory face-covering requirements for all passengers and bus operators

Complimentary face coverings for passengers who have indicated a need

The myStop® Mobile app that shows the number of riders on any given bus in real-time

Rides provided on cutting edge alternative fuel technology buses

“I’m proud of the Ride with Confidence campaign that our team has developed and the dedication of all our SunLine employees. Many of the Ride with Confidence elements have been implemented since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lauren Skiver, CEO/General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency. “SunLine has long had a focus on clean air and this campaign provides an opportunity to showcase how the Agency is clean both inside and out.”

Back in March, SunLine was doing two-step cleaning and disinfecting procedure on the buses every night. This included fogging with a hospital-grade disinfectant through each bus’s HVAC operating system.

The face covering requirement was also put in place back in April.

For more information, visit SunLine.org/Clean or call Brittney Sowell at 760-343-3456 or e-mail at bsowell@sunline.org.