Watch live at noon: Governor Newsom on coronavirus pandemic in CA

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at noon Monday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Governor Newsom's office released what they called a "playbook" for businesses in the state that are reopening amid the pandemic.

Locally on Friday, county officials announced the cancellation of yet another event due to the pandemic. The 2021 Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, scheduled for February, is cancelled. Officials say they hope to offer some sort of virtual or alternative form of celebration.

Over the weekend, Palm Springs officials planned to start issuing citations for violations of the city's mask mandate.

City officials say so far, there have been no citations issued. Police officers "approached people not wearing a mask, or not wearing it properly" and asked them to correct it. So far, all people have complied.

Over the weekend, police officers started announcements through a PA system, which a city spokesperson said was "very effective."

