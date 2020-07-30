Man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting arrested in Indio

Crime

A man wanted in a deadly shooting last month was arrested Thursday evening in Indio.

Robert Ruiz was arrested on the 83800 block of Tierra Court, near Avenue 44 and Golf Center Parkway at approximately 7:50 p.m. in Indio.

Robert Ruiz

Many viewers in the area called the news room seeing a police activity and a helicopter circling the area at around 7:30 p.m.

Ruiz is believed to have been involved in a deadly shooting in the city of Indio that occurred on June 24. The shooting happened in the area of 81500 block of Armata Street. A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released by police.

A second suspect was arrested in connection with the murder last month.

On June 26, Oscar Bustos, 28, of Indio was arrested along the 80-700 block of Indio Boulevard.

Oscar Bustos

Ruiz is currently being processed into jail, according to Indio police. Ruiz will be booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on a murder warrant.

Bustos was charged with murder last month and is being held without bail at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta. His next court appearance is set for August 6.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.