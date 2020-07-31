Riverside County sees lower than expected case increases due to technical issue

Coronavirus

Riverside County officials confirmed that the county has reported lower than expected case totals over the past couple of days due to a technical issue with the state's system.

Brooke Federico, public information officer for the county, told News Channel 3 that officials first noticed an issue on Wednesday when the new case numbers came in.

The county had been reported to increase around 1,000 new cases a day until Wednesday when that amount went down to 249 that day.

The state's CalREDIE system is experiencing technical issues.

This is the system that the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) uses for electronic disease reporting and surveillance. Positive tests get reported to CalREDIE, which the county uses to report the day's case changes.

Federico said officials do not believe COVID-19 is slowing down in Riverside County. Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said health officials believe there will be "significant increases" in cases next week.

NOTE: A delay in case counts from the state is reflected in today's numbers, so we expect to see significant increases next week to catch up on the delayed data. This will not impact data for deaths or hospitalizations. Case updates resume Monday, Aug. 3. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth pic.twitter.com/76tGlspgur — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) August 1, 2020

The issue did not have an impact on the county's hospitalization and death data.

Federico said officials expected this issue to be resolved next week.

On Friday, the county reported 382 new cases, seven deaths, and 134 recoveries. The county also showed a big decrease in hospitalizations and ICU patients.

