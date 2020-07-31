Second suspect accused in involvement in February murder

Crime

A woman has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a deadly shooting earlier this year near the Indio-Coachella border.

Martha Espinoza, 40, of Coachella was arrested on Thursday in the 47000 block of Arabia Street for her involvement as an accessory to murder, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The murder occurred on February 21, 2020, in the unincorporated area of Indio near Martin Van Buren Elementary School.

Deputies found Vincent Aispuro, 42, with found with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced in the hospital.

Espinoza is the second suspect arrested in connection with this murder.

On July 25, 2020, Ruben Esquivel, 31, of Coachella, was arrested in Thermal following an hours-long standoff with deputies.

Ruben Esquivel

Along with murder, Esquivel is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He also faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury.

A motive for the killing has not been disclosed.

