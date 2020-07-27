RSO: Thermal standoff suspect was wanted for a deadly shooting

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Monday that the suspect in an hours-long standoff on Friday was wanted in connection with a homicide.

Ruben Esquivel, 31, of Coachella was arrested Friday night in Thermal. Esquivel swarmed the area of 70th Avenue and Pierce Street in Thermal Friday beginning at around 4:24 p.m.

Esquivel remained barricaded inside a residence in the area until peacefully surrendering at 8:30 p.m.

According to the Sheriff's department confirmed that Esquivel was identified as the suspect in the murder of Vincent Aispuro, 42 on February 21, 2020.

Aispuro was killed in a shooting along the Coachella-Indio border on the 47600 block of Van Buren Street near Van Buren Elementary School.

