Live at noon: Coronavirus update from Gov. Newsom

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at noon Monday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Riverside County, new data is expected Monday afternoon to update local numbers of coronavirus cases.

Riverside County officials confirmed that the county has reported lower than expected case totals over the past couple of days due to a technical issue with the state's system.

The county had been reported to increase around 1,000 new cases a day until Wednesday when that amount went down to 249 that day.

The state's CalREDIE system is experiencing technical issues.

This is the system that the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) uses for electronic disease reporting and surveillance. Positive tests get reported to CalREDIE, which the county uses to report the day's case changes.

Brooke Federico, public information officer for the county, told News Channel 3 that officials first noticed an issue on Wednesday when the new case numbers came in.

Federico said officials do not believe COVID-19 is slowing down in Riverside County. Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said health officials believe there will be "significant increases" in cases this week.

